Houma Man Arrested for Armed Robbery & Contempt of Court

Houma Police announces the arrest of Ron S. Singleton-48 yrs. old of Larry Street for Armed Robbery and Contempt of Court.

On April 20, 2022, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Houma Police responded to the area of Cherbourg Street in reference to a male victim stating he was robbed. Upon arrival, the victim informed officers that he was approached by a heavy-set black male who demanded his wallet. After the victim refused, he stated the male picked him up, slammed him to the ground, brandished a knife during the incident, and removed the victim’s wallet. The victim also stated during the altercation he sustained a cut to his hand. After the suspect removed his wallet, he took off running to a residence within the area.

As officers were on scene, they were directed to a residence where the suspect was located. He was identified as Ron S. Singleton. Upon contacting Singleton, he was taken into custody for Armed Robbery. It was later discovered Singleton had outstanding warrants through Houma City Court for Contempt and he was charged accordingly.

Ron S. Singleton was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and booked on the aforementioned charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

A photo of Ron S. Singleton was unavailable at the time of the announcement.