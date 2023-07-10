Houma man arrested for Attempted Armed Robbery

July 10, 2023

On July 7, 2023 at approximately 9:15pm, the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a business in the 7400 block of Park Avenue in reference to an Armed Robbery.


 

Upon arrival officers found that the suspect entered the business and threatened the victim with a firearm demanding money.  As the suspect was threatening the clerk, he was startled by the other customers and fled the scene.  A description of the suspect was quickly relayed to patrolling units and a subject matching the description of the suspect was seen entering a residence in the 100 block of Stoval Street.  The subject was contacted and identified as Wayne Moore, 24 years old.  After further investigation, Moore was identified as the suspect and was found to be in possession of the firearm used.  Upon recovery of the firearm, it was found to be a bb pistol that was a replica of a Glock handgun.

 

The suspect was then arrested for the charge of Attempted Armed Robbery and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.   

Houma Police Department - Press Release

