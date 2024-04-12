Houma man arrested for Attempted murder charges during disturbance

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with a disturbance investigation, which left one male victim stabbed and hospitalized. Tailor Anthony Fournier, 29, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, for his involvement in the incident.

On April 10th, shortly after 9pm, TPSO Patrol Deputies and Detectives were called to a residence in the 200 block of Waterplant Road, in reference to reports of a disturbance at the home.

Authorities arrived on scene and learned from the caller that a disturbance occurred, which led to a 54-year-old male being stabbed. The caller provided Authorities with specific information about the incident, and identified the suspect as Tailor Anthony Fournier.

During the investigation, Deputies and Detectives learned that Fournier and the victim entered into a physical disturbance at the residence, which resulted in Fournier arming himself with a knife. Evidence indicates that the victim was attacked outside of the residence by Fournier, after the initial disturbance was over.

While on scene, Deputies located the victim who suffered a significant stab wound to the upper body. The victim received medical treatment on scene, before being transported to an out of area hospital.

Violent Crimes Detectives later brought Fournier in for questioning, where he provided information and admitted responsibility for the crime. Fournier was later arrested on charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. Fournier is being held at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on a $250,000 bond by local judges.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “This is an extremely unfortunate event, that should not have happened. Our Detectives will continue to investigate the matter thoroughly and completely, to bring a conclusion to those involved. I commend the job done by our Patrol Deputies and Detectives, who responded quickly and took control of a very dangerous situation.