Houma man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder

On September 26th, 2023 at approximately 8:30pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1,000 block of Church Street.

Upon arrival officers located a 21 year old male suffering from a single gunshot to the abdomen. The victim was transported to a local medical facility and is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation revealed that the victim was standing on the sidewalk in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Church Street when the suspect approached him and fired a single gunshot striking him. The suspect then fled on foot into the neighborhood at which time a description was provided to all units. The suspect was located by a patrolling unit and identified as Marshall Prevost 33 years old as he was taken into custody without incident.

After conducting a thorough search of the area the firearm believed to have been used was also recovered.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined and is still under investigation.

The suspect was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.