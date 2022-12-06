Houma man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder, along with others

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection with a December 4th shooting investigation, handled by the Houma Police Department, during a traffic stop by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Damian Michael Fitch, 29, of Houma, was arrested for outstanding warrants for Second Degree Murder, along with three additional occupants of the vehicle, who were arrested for multiple felony related charges associated with the traffic stop investigation.

On December 5, 2022, shortly after 6:30pm, Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 7400 block of West Park Ave, in reference to a traffic violation. As Deputies stopped the vehicle, they were able to quickly identify the occupants of the vehicle, and determined that Damian Fitch was wanted in connection with a recent shooting investigation that occurred on New Orleans Blvd. At the time Deputies attempted to take Fitch into custody, he attempted to flee from the area, but was quickly apprehended after a brief struggle with authorities. A check of Fitch’s person at the time of arrest, revealed that he was in possession of an amount of suspected Marijuana.

Upon further investigation, Deputies discovered the vehicle contained 4 adult passengers, along with 2 children under the age of three, who were not secured in a safety seat within the vehicle. As Deputies continued to investigate the traffic stop, a strong odor of Marijuana was emitting from the vehicle, which led to a search of the vehicle and occupants. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of additional illegal narcotics, along with the recovery of 2 firearms, which was recovered in close proximity to all of the occupants.

As Deputies completed the investigation, the three remaining occupants were placed under arrest for charges stemming from the investigation. All of the arrested persons were later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, after the children were released to a concerned family member.

Damian Michael Fitch, 29, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in the presence of a CDS, Illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a person under 17, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a CDS, and Resisting an Officer by Flight. Fitch was arrested on outstanding warrants, for charges of Illegal Discharge of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Attempted Second Degree Murder. Fitch remains jailed on a $650,000 total bond by local judges.

India Facet Davis, 22, of Chauvin, was arrested on charges of Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in the presence of a CDS, Illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a person under 17, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a CDS, Child passenger restraint system, and additional traffic related charges. India Davis remains jailed on a $100,000 total bond by local judges.

Nehru Alfred Davis, 22, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in the presence of a CDS, Illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a person under 17, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a CDS. Nehru Davis remains jailed on a $10,000 bond by local judges.

Jada Jeanette Adams, 23, of Thibodaux, was arrested on charges of Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in the presence of a CDS, Illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a person under 17, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a CDS. Adams remains jailed on a $100,000 total bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to praise the outstanding efforts of the Patrol and K-9 Division, for their quick response and thorough investigation. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “This was an extremely dangerous situation for all involved, but to know that innocent children were placed into harms way by offenders who chose to act inappropriately, is very disheartening. I am extremely proud of the efforts of our Deputies, who brought a prompt resolution to this very dangerous situation and showed an immense amount of care and concern for the children present.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSON ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.