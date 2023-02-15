Houma man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder; Two others arrested for Harboring a Fugitive, other charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 3 offenders in connection with an investigation that was conducted in the 200 block of St. Louis Street. Michael Dewayne Diggs Jr., 40, of Houma, Adrina Renee Leonard, 26, of Houma, and Joey Paul Levron, 39, of Houma, were arrested on charges stemming from the investigation.

On Tuesday, the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force received information from an anonymous source, as to whereabouts of a known offender wanted in Terrebonne Parish for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, and various additional charges. Through further investigation, TPSO Narcotics Agents confirmed that Michael Diggs Jr. was wanted on charges in connection with a September 2022 shooting being investigated by the Houma Police Department. TPSO Agents were able to investigatively link Diggs to an address in the 200 block of St. Louis Street, and confirmed that he was at the address at the time of the investigation.

TPSO Narcotics Agents, with the assistance of the TPSO Swat Team, arrived at the residence in an attempt to apprehend Diggs on the outstanding warrants, when Agents observed Diggs to flee the residence on foot. TPSO Agents and Operators gave chase, and Diggs was located in a water canal near Morrison Avenue and was taken into custody a short time later, with the use of a TPSO K-9. At the time of the investigation, Agents located several occupants of the residence in question, who were taken into custody without incident.

As the investigation continued, TPSO Agents were able to confirm that the residence was being utilized as a place for Diggs to stay, as he continued to evade Law Enforcement. Agents completed a search of the residence, where narcotics and contraband were located within the residence. During the course of the investigation, Agents learned that Adrina Renee Leonard, an occupant of the residence, was determined to be the girlfriend of Diggs, and an additional occupant identified as Joey Levron, was the homeowner.

Agents later arrested Joey Paul Levron on charges of Harboring a Fugitive, Obstruction of Justice (2 counts), Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Levron was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $25,200 bond by local judges.

Agents later arrested Adrina Renee Leonard on charges of Harboring a Fugitive, Obstruction of Justice (2 counts), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and several outstanding arrest warrants. Leonard was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where she remains jailed on a $11,200 bond by local judges.

Agents later arrested Michael Dewayne Diggs Jr. on charges of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of a Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentality, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (2 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and arrest warrants for Failure to Appear (2 counts).

Diggs was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $1,197,700.00 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and SWAT Team, which directly affected the apprehension of Michael Diggs, and overall safe resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Agents and SWAT Team are amazing at what they do, and they removed a very violent offender from our streets. This is another example of what safety standard can be achieved when the community and Law Enforcement work together.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY