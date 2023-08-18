Houma man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection with a December 2022 shooting in the 7100 block of La 24 Main Street in Houma. Jeremiah Deshaun Moultrie, 20, of Houma, was taken into custody and arrested on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder (2 counts), Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and several unrelated outstanding charges.

During the course of Authorities conducting “Operation Full House”, Investigators of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) learned information as to the whereabouts of Jeremiah Deshaun Moultrie. Terrebonne Parish CIU Investigators and TPSO Detectives continued their investigation, which led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in the 100 block of Prosperity Street in Chauvin, La. Authorities utilized the TPSO SWAT Team to complete the search warrant, who located Moultrie within the residence, who was quickly taken into custody without incident.

Jeremiah Deshaun Moultrie was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on outstanding warrants, and he remains jailed on a $2,050,000.00 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet commends the outstanding work of the Criminal Intelligence Unit and Detective Division in this case, along with the TPSO SWAT Team, who were instrumental in the apprehension of Moultrie. Sheriff Soignet said, “I am proud to say that I have an amazing group of people who work for the Sheriff’s Office. Our staff continue to prove each day their dedication to making this community a safer place for all. I am honored work alongside this amazing group of men and women.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSON ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY