Houma man arrested for Cyberstalking, other felony warrants

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges, stemming from a disturbance complaint that was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Raishe Mendell Lyons, 28, was arrested on charges in connection with his involvement in the incident, in addition to several outstanding felony warrants.

On February 14, 2023, shortly before 11am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the 200 block of Ashland Drive, in response to a report of a male threatening a female by text message. As Deputies arrived, they learned that Raishe Lyons was responsible for making threats of serious bodily harm against the female, in response to an argument that transpired involving family members. As Deputies continued to investigate, they discovered that Raishe Lyons was wanted for several outstanding warrants, including Felony Theft, Armed Robbery with a Firearm, and Simple Burglary.

As Deputies continued to investigate, they discovered information that linked Raishe Lyons to being in the Biloxi, Ms. area, and made contact with authorities in that jurisdiction. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department continued to work jointly, which resulted in the apprehension of Raishe Lyons on the outstanding warrants.

On February 23, 2023, Raishe Mendell Lyons was extradited back to Terrebonne Parish, and arrested on charges of Improper Telephone Communications, Cyberstalking (2 counts), Simple Burglary, Armed Robbery with the use of a Firearm, Felony Theft, and Failure to Appear. Lyons is currently jailed at the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex on a total bond of $165,500.00 by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response and thorough investigation of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, which directly affected the apprehension of Lyons, and overall safe resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet would also like to recognize the efforts and assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, for their assistance in the apprehension of this dangerous offender. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Patrol Division did an amazing job in this investigation, which would not have been possible without the efforts of our Public Safety partners from Mississippi. This is yet another example of what can be accomplished when Law Enforcement agencies work together.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY