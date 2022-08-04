Houma man arrested for meth and possession of too many sharks

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Houma man for alleged drug violations on July 26 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents arrested Anouda Lirette, 44, for possession of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, possession of over the limit of sharks and possession of an undersized shark, and intentional concealment of wildlife.

Agents were on patrol in Oyster Bayou when they made contact with Lirette. During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in possession of suspected methampheatamine and drug paraphernalia, and an undersized shark.

Lirette was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Possession of methamphetamine brings up to a $5,000 fine and two years in jail. Possession of drug paraphernalia carries up to a $300 fine and 15 days in jail. Possession of over the limit of sharks and undersized sharks brings up to a $350 fine for each offense. Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Gerald Sander and Corporal Jeremy Foret.