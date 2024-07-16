Houma man arrested for drug and weapon charges following traffic stop in Bourg

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with a traffic stop investigation. Shawn David Jennies, 37, was arrested for traffic related offenses, along with multiple charges of drug possession, in connection with the incident.

On July 14th, shortly after 10:30pm, members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol and Narcotics Divisions, performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 4200 block of Hwy 24, in Bourg, after witnessing the driver commit several traffic related violations.

Authorities approached the vehicle, and an alert Agent quickly observed a weapon in close proximity to the driver, who was later identified as Shawn David Jennies. Agents quickly recognized Jennies from previous interactions, and had knowledge of his current convicted felon status. Agents detected a strong odor of Marijuana coming from within the vehicle, and verbally removed Jennies from the car. During the encounter, Jennies made several suspicious movements which ended in Authorities detaining him at the scene.

Once detained, Authorities confirmed Jennies as a convicted felon, and also learned that Jennies possessed a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation led to a search of Jennies’ vehicle, which revealed numerous illegal narcotics and paraphernalia related items, along with the recovered firearm.

Shawn Davis Jennies was later transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, and booked on charges of Reckless operation of a motor vehicle, Driving under suspension, Possession of CDS I, Possession of CDS II, Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Jennies remains jailed on a $150,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Criminal Patrol and Narcotics Divisions in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “This incident is another example of how proactive Law Enforcement tactics can have a positive impact in our community. I am proud to work with such a tremendous group of motivated men and women, who dedicate their lives to making our community a safer place.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY