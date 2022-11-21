Houma man arrested for Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Sunday afternoon incident, investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Issac Emmanual Wilkes, 24, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer, stemming from the investigation.

On November 20, 2022, shortly after 5pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division received a call from a distraught victim, who indicated that a disturbance had taken place involving Issac Emmanual Wilkes. The victim provided information that Wilkes claimed to be working for a Federal Law Enforcement Agency as an Undercover Agent, and that the victim and child were in danger of being killed as a result of his status with the agency. The victim provided information in the form of text messages and phone calls, in which Wilkes impersonated a local Enforcement Agent, who is employed by a Federal Law Enforcement Agency. The text messages and phone calls were received from several unidentified numbers, in which threats of death toward the victim and child were verified by the TPSO Patrol Division.

During the course of the investigation, Patrol Deputies learned that Wilkes was employed by a private Security Agency, where he serves as a Private Security Guard. Patrol Deputies responded to an address in the 7000 block of West Park Ave, where Wilkes was located and taken into custody, and brought in for questioning. During the interview, Wilkes did admit to making and sending numerous text messages and phone calls to the victim, and also admitted to assuming the identity of a local Federal Agent to complete the threats to the victim.

Wilkes was arrested on charges in connection with the incident, and was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $60,000 bond by local judges.

TPSO authorities made contact with the Agent in question, who was made aware of the investigation, and confirmed that Issac Wilkes is not affiliated with the Federal Agency in any capacity.

The identity of the victim and Agent are not being released, due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.

As always, Sheriff Tim Soignet asks for patience and privacy for the victims involved, as the Sheriff’s Office continues to complete the investigation. Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, which directly affected the apprehension of Issac Wilkes, and an overall safe resolution of this incident.