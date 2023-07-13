Houma man arrested for First Degree Rape, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Brian Hancock Sr, 40, was arrested for Principal to First-Degree Rape, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office SVU received information regarding a sexually motivated complaint, which occurred over a span of several years. Detectives met with the family of two separate victims, who were determined to be under the age of 10 at the time of the crimes. Detectives learned that the abuse took place at a residence occupied by Hancock Sr., in Terrebonne Parish.

During the investigation into Hancock Sr., SVU Detectives learned information that linked two additional suspects to the case, who were allegedly involved in the abuse of the victims. SVU Detectives located Adrian Brian Hancock Sr., who was brought in for questioning. Hancock Sr. was arrested in connection with the investigation, and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, and was later released on a $100,000 bond by local judges.

SVU Detectives also located a second male suspect, who was investigatively linked to the case, and arrested on charges of First-Degree Rape where he is being held without bond. The identity of the suspect is not being released due to his status as a juvenile. Detectives are attempting to locate a third suspect in the investigation, who remains at large.

This is an ongoing and sensitive investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are unknown. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, I ask for privacy for the victims and family, as we continue to work through the investigation. Our Detectives are working to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation and will do what is needed to make sure these offenders are brought to justice.”

ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY