Houma man arrested for intent to distribute Methamphetamine

TPSO Narcotics Division participated in an extensive multi-agency drug trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of a major drug dealer.

During the beginning of the year 2021, TPSO narcotic agents, who are assigned to the Homeland Security Investigations unit, began an investigation in reference to a drug dealer utilizing a postal service for his drug trafficking operation. Agents discovered that the suspect shipped a large amount of Methamphetamine through a postal service.

In July of 2021, Joel Alexander Fabre, age 33, of Houma was federally indicted for possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine. After Fabre became aware of the indictment, he began evading all law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, members of the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Division, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations of New Orleans took Joel Alexander Fabre into custody without incident and successfully arrested in Mandeville, La.

Fabre was also wanted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, La. State Police and La. Probation and Parole for additional felony narcotics violations. If convicted, Fabre faces a maximum term of life in prison and a fine up to $10 million.

Sheriff Soignet says that this is a testament to the coordination and effort that resulted from strong partnerships among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.