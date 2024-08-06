Houma man arrested for internal theft at local business

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an in-depth internal theft investigation from a Houma-based business. Justin Paul Doiron, 43, was arrested on Felony Theft charges, for his involvement in the investigation.

On June 25th, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Property Crime Detectives learned of a complaint from a Houma based company, who provided details of an employee stealing from the business. Detectives contacted business representatives, who provided a series of documentation substantiating over $100,000.00 in funds that were stolen from the business by Doiron, who was described as the purchasing agent for the company. Detectives began an inquiry into the allegations, and were able to find evidence of purchases exceeding $90,000.00, which were linked to Doiron’s personal Amazon account, for items such as clothing, workout supplements, restaurant gift cards, and household items. Through further investigation, Detectives were able to link credit cards provided to Doiron for company use, to his personal Amazon account, which went unnoticed since 2019.

On June 26th, Detectives contacted Justin Doiron at the business, who was brought in for questioning. During the course of the interview, Doiron confessed to using the company credit cards for personal purchases, and provided details to Authorities outlining actions of how he personally altered company credit card statements to hide the financial trail of the missing money. Additionally, Doiron admitted to using company credit cards to pay for an Air BnB used on a recent family vacation to Florida, as well as an upcoming vacation to Georgia, which Detectives were yet to discover.

Justin Paul Doiron was arrested on charges of Felony Theft, and he was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Doiron was released later that day after posting a $50,000.00 bond set by local judges.

This case remains ongoing, and since the arrest of Doiron, Detectives have uncovered over $80,000.00 in additional funds taken from the business, bringing the total loss to over $180,000.00, linked to the investigation. Any evidence discovered that may lead to additional charges, will be provided as they become available.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division, for their outstanding work on this case. Soignet said, “It is truly disheartening to see a reputable business in our parish fall victim to senseless acts of theft, when entrusting their employees are doing the right things. This type on investigation requires an immense amount of time and effort for Detectives to investigate, but I know that our agency will do what is necessary to bring this violator to justice.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.