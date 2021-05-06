Houma man arrested for kidnapping, carjacking

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that on Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021, at approx. 1:00 a.m. Terrebonne Parish deputies and detectives responded to La. Highway U.S. 90 West, near the Amelia Bridge, in reference to a carjacking that occurred in Terrebonne Parish.

Deputies arrived on scene and learned that the victim and suspect were there along with the vehicle that the two of them occupied. The vehicle caught on fire and was disabled at that location. During the investigation, detectives discovered the victim and suspect came from Texas to Houma over this past weekend.

According to the information that the detectives received, the suspect was the passenger in this vehicle when he demanded that the driver drive him back to Texas. The suspect is identified as Adan Perez. When the victim did not react to Perez demand Perez pulled out a knife and threatened the victim, also striking him in his face. The victim was forced to pull his vehicle over to the shoulder of La. highway 90 East whereas Perez got into the driver’s seat and the victim became the passenger. Perez drove off and then exited on the La. 316 (Bayou Blue) and drove back on to La. Highway 90 West headed towards Morgan City. While driving at a high rate of speed Perez supposedly hit the driver’s shift into park by accident and the vehicle caught on fire. Both Perez and the victim managed to exit the vehicle unharmed from the fire. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Morgan City Police Department responded to the location of this fire.

When Perez was searched for officer’s safety a knife was located in his pants pocket. This was the same knife described by the victim. The victim suffered with a busted lip that did not require any medical attention.

Earlier during the night deputies responded to two separate calls at a local Truck Casino store on La. 311 because Perez was causing a disturbance. After the second call, a deputy stood by and waited until the victim picked up Perez and drove away with him.

At the conclusion of the investigation Adan Perez, age 29, 131 Santiago Ct. Houma, La. was arrested for carjacking and aggravated kidnapping. Perez remains in the Terrebonne Parish Jail on a $175,000.00 bond.

Sheriff Soignet wants to thank the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Morgan City Police Department for their assistance in this matter.