Houma man arrested for multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Murder, Criminal Street Gang Activity

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection in an ongoing narcotics-based investigation. Jajuan Melvin Poindexter, 21, of Houma, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants in connection with the investigation.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office originally released information on the investigation June 1, 2022, identifying Jajuan Melvin Poindexter as being sought by authorities in connection with the case, as well as outstanding charges through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On August 18, 2022, shortly after 9:00am, The Terrebonne Parish Patrol Division and Detectives were called to the 6100 block of Alma Street to assist the United States Marshall’s Office in the apprehension of Poindexter, who was taken into custody without incident.

Jajuan Melvin Poindexter was arrested and later jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on outstanding charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Drug Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Resisting an officer, Obstruction of Justice, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal use of a CDS with a Juvenile present, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in the presence of a CDS.

Jajuan Melvin Poindexter remains jailed on a total bond of $878,780.00

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to thank the US Marshall’s Office for their assistance in bringing a violent offender to justice in Terrebonne Parish.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY