Houma man arrested for multiple counts of sexual battery

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Edgar Aviles-Saucedo, 63, of Houma was arrested for multiple counts of Sexual Battery, in connection with the investigation.

On Monday, July 18, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were called to a Houma residence, and spoke with an 18-year-old victim, who reported the abuse. Deputies learned that the abuse took place at least eight years prior to being reported and identified the perpetrator as Edgar Aviles. Through the initial investigation, Deputies discovered that the incident(s) occurred at a residence within the parish of Terrebonne, where the perpetrator lived at the time. While at the scene, Deputies made contact with a second victim, who revealed information of abuse by Edgar Aviles, which was also committed years prior. Deputies learned that the location of abuse for the second victim was a different residence in Bayou Blue, inhabited by Edgar Aviles. Through further investigation, the residence was determined to be in Lafourche Parish.

As the investigation continued, Terrebonne Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) began a joint investigation with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Through that investigation, a third victim was revealed, who reported being abused by Edgar Aviles at multiple residences, later determined to be in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish. During the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Edgar Aviles, who was later apprehended by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at his residence. Edgar Aviles was later remanded to the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and is currently being jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $250,000 bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are likely. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Detectives are working closely with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation. Our investigators will do what is needed to make sure this dangerous perpetrator is brought to justice.”

Arrested persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.