Houma man arrested for Murder in Johnson Ridge shooting incident

Yesterday, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Sheriff’s Office was actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Johnson Ridge neighborhood in Thibodaux, which occurred shortly before 11am.

Terrebonne Parish Patrol Deputies responded, after learning that at least one person had been shot in connection with a disturbance, and an alleged gunman was in the area and still in possession of a firearm. As Deputies arrived in the area, they immediately encountered a gunman who was still armed, who was taken into custody without incident. Deputies then quickly located the body of a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, who was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputies learned from witnesses that the armed gunman was responsible for the death of the victim, and identified him as Ron Eric Yusef Lewis, 28, of Houma, La.

Terrebonne Parish Detectives were called to the scene and discovered information that confirmed the victim and gunman were involved in a verbal altercation, which led to the victim being shot while within his vehicle. Detectives located a family member of the victim, who was notified of his death. The victim has been identified as Rhykeelon Talver, 25, of Patterson, La.

Patrol Deputies transported Lewis to the Criminal Investigations Bureau, where he was interviewed in connection with the incident. During the interview, Lewis provided Detectives with details admitting to the shooting death of the victim. Through further investigation, Detectives also were able to determine that the firearm recovered during the apprehension of Lewis, was identified as stolen through Lafourche Parish. Lewis was also found to be a previously Convicted Felon, prohibited from possessing a firearm, as well as being in possession of illegal narcotics at the time of his apprehension.

Lewis was later arrested on charges of Second-Degree Murder, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Marijuana in connection with the investigation. Lewis remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on No Bond, by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “As always, I ask for patience and privacy for the victim’s family, and all involved in this incident. This is an extremely tragic event, that should not have happened. Our Detectives will continue to investigate the matter thoroughly and completely, to bring a conclusion to those involved. I commend the job done by our Patrol Deputies and Detectives, who responded quickly and took control of a very unfortunate situation.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY