Houma Man Arrested for Narcotics and Sex Crimes Involving a Juvenile

On July 1, 2024, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Houma Field Office, Houma Police Department Narcotics Division, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, and Homeland Security Investigations Houma Field Office (HSI HFO) conducted search warrants at two separate residences on Hibernia Place and Express Boulevard in Houma as part of a narcotics trafficking investigation. The investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Javonne Amacker of Houma.

During the search, detectives seized approximately 23 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and various items associated with narcotics distribution. The estimated street value of the confiscated marijuana is $46,000. Additionally, a teenage juvenile was present during the search.

Amacker was subsequently arrested and charged with distribution of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the juvenile had been sexually assaulted by Amacker. The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, and HSI HFO were also brought in to assist with this aspect of the investigation.

On July 2, 2024, Amacker was additionally charged with third degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. This investigation remains ongoing.

By collaborating and sharing resources, knowledge, and information across different agencies, we can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of investigations. Citizens can also anonymously report suspicious activity through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://speed-online.dps.la.gov/SuspiciousActivity/SAR.