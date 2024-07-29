Houma man arrested for Perjury in 2022 shooting case

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a court hearing for a series of 2022 shootings, investigated by the Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Amad Rashad Vincent Jr, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Perjury, stemming from the investigation.

In December of 2022, Investigators with the TPSO Criminal Intelligence Division began investigating a drive-by shooting incident which took place in the 3700 block of Thomas Drive. The investigation quickly led to Amad Rashad Vincent Jr being linked to the incident, after being located within a stolen vehicle matching the description of the vehicle responsible for the shooting. Further investigation revealed the discovery of evidence inside the vehicle, which was investigatively linked to the shooting. During the investigation, Vincent provided a statement to Investigators about the incident, which was documented. The investigation led to the arrest of Vincent for multiple weapon and narcotics related charges stemming from the investigation.

At the time of the investigation, a member of the TPSO Criminal Intelligence Division was aware of a shooting incident that took place in the 200 block of Tulip Drive, on December 1 of 2022, in which the circumstances of the cases were similar. The Houma Police Department completed an interview with Vincent, who provided a statement in connection with his involvement in the Tulip Drive incident.

On July 26th, a member of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Division was present for a court proceeding in the 32nd Judicial District Court, where Vincent was called to testify. During the course of the proceeding, Vincent recanted the information and statement he provided to Authorities, which culminated in his arrest for 2 counts of Perjury in a criminal investigation.

Amad Rashad Vincent Jr. was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a total bond of $100,000.00 by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the Houma Police Department, along with the TPSO Criminal Intelligence Division for their continued work in this investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “We are grateful for the work being conducted by the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office. Maintaining integrity in our investigations is an absolutely vital component of each and every investigation, and I believe this case sends a clear message that offenders will be held accountable for their actions in Terrebonne Parish.”

