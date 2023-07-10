Houma man arrested for possession, intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl

On July 7, 2023, the Houma Police Department executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Banks Street, resulting in the recovery of narcotics and the arrest of a suspect.

After a month-long investigation, a search warrant was executed at 114 Banks Street, residence of Cedric Johnson for two counts of distribution of Heroin/Fentanyl. During the search of the residence, another 15.38 grams of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl was found to be in Cedric Johnson’s possession.

Cedric Johnson was arrested on two warrants for distribution of Heroin/ Fentanyl along with possession with the intent to distribute Heroin / Fentanyl and Possession of stolen things.