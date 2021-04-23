Houma Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material

On April 21, 2021, Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (LSP BOI) in conjunction with the FBI – New Orleans Office arrested a Houma man after a joint investigation involving child sex abuse material. The investigation revealed 48-year-old Thomas Walker was using electronic devices to obtain sexual images of children online. A federal search warrant was obtained to search Walker’s residence and investigators located the explicit images on several devices. Also during the search, Walker was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Walker was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center for possession of child sex abuse material, possession of schedule I and II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an active warrant for failure to appear in court. LSP BOI and the FBI were assisted in this investigation by the Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. This is an active investigation and additional charges are anticipated.

Across our state, Troopers are working hard with local and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate and combat child exploitation. The public plays an integral role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes, and is strongly urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.