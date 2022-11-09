Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Elgin Peter Billiot, 73, of Houma, was arrested for 2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile under the age of 13, and First-Degree Rape in connection with the investigation.

In November of 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to an address in the 400 block of Highridge Drive, where they learned of a complaint of sexual abuse of two juveniles, which was reported by a family member of a victim. Patrol Deputies learned of the abuse, and also received digital evidence confirming the abuse occurred, allegedly at a residence in the area. Patrol Deputies later turned the case over to the Special Victim’s Unit of the Sheriff’s Office, for further review.

Through the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives responded and spoke with the victim, who confirmed the sexual abuse that was suffered from Billiot and were able to positively identify the second victim. Detectives spoke with the second victim, and later located Billiot, who was taken into custody. SVU Detectives spoke with the second victim, who provided authorities with details of the sexual abuse committed by Billiot.

During the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives interviewed and arrested Elgin Peter Billiot, 73, on 2 counts of Molestation of Juvenile under the age of 13, and 1 count First-Degree Rape. Elgin Peter Billiot is currently being jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $500,000 bond by local judges.

Information on the victim’s identity is not being released.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges may be likely. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victims and family. Our Detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation, and justice to a dangerous offender.”