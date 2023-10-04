Houma man arrested for Rape by SVU Investigators

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Danny Joseph Arceneaux, 57, was arrested on charges of First-Degree Rape and Aggravated Crimes against Nature, in connection with the investigation.

On Friday, September 29th, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division spoke with a 19-year-old victim who reported a series of sexual abuse, which took place at least seven years prior to being reported. Through the initial investigation, Deputies identified the alleged perpetrator as Danny Joseph Arceneaux, and determined that the incident(s) occurred at a residence within the parish of Terrebonne, where the perpetrator lived at the time.

As the investigation continued, Terrebonne Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) began an investigation into the complaint. During the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Danny Arceneaux in connection with the investigation, who was apprehended by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, on October 3rd, shortly after 2:00pm. Arceneaux was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $55,000 bond by local judges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are being released at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are not known at this time. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our SVU Detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation. Our investigators will do what is needed to make sure this dangerous perpetrator is brought to justice.”