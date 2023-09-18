Houma man arrested for Rape of 14-year-old

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Sergio Palacios Hernandez, 38, of Houma was arrested for Third Degree Rape, in connection with the investigation.

On Friday, September 15, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were called to a Houma residence and spoke with parents of a 14-year-old juvenile, who reported the abuse. Through the initial investigation, Deputies were presented with evidence from the victim’s parents, to suggest that Hernandez was involved in a sexual relationship with the victim. TPSO Deputies were able to speak briefly with the victim, who confirmed the sexual encounters with Hernandez to Authorities.

As the investigation continued, Terrebonne Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) were called in to investigate the incident, and a detailed interview with the victim was conducted. During the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives were able to substantiate the evidence, which led to the arrest of Sergio Palacios Hernandez, who was located at his residence. Hernandez was arrested on charges of Third-Degree Rape and is currently being jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $500,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Detectives are working closely with the victim and family to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation. As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and those affected by this investigation. Our investigators will do what is needed to make sure this dangerous perpetrator is brought to justice.”

ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY