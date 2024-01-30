Houma man arrested for Rape, other sexual abuse charges with three juveniles

On January 30th, 2024 the Houma Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CID) arrested Britt Adams, 42 years old, for a variety of sexual abuse based charges.

The Houma Police Department received a complaint of inappropriate sexual acts occurring between Adams and three juveniles that were found to be between the ages of 10 and 15 years old. As a result of the investigation on January 30th, 2024 at approximately 6:00am the Houma Police Department CID executed a search warrant at the address of 207 Lynwood Dr. As a result of the search warrant, Britt Adams was taken into custody without incident. Investigators were able to validate the statements of the victims, and as result Adams was arrested for the charges of First Degree Rape, 3cts of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, 2 cts Molestation of a Juvenile and 2 cts of Enticing Persons into Prostitution.

This is still an ongoing investigation and further details may be released at a later date and time.