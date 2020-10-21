Houma man arrested for sex crimes involving children in Lafourche, Terrebonne over a period of nearly two decades

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a Houma man has been arrested for sex crimes involving children in both parishes. Investigations revealed David Todd, 61, allegedly victimized four children in several incidents over a period of nearly two decades.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a complaint on September 24, 2020, that David Wayne Todd had molested a relative who was under the age of 16. During the investigation detectives learned that Todd had molested another relative, who was under 13, on multiple occasions. Additionally, information was gathered concerning past molestation of another relative.

Terrebonne Parish detectives reached out to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, and investigators from both agencies worked closely together, resulting in the development of information that led to Todd’s arrest. On September 24, Todd was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for felony Molestation of a Juvenile in Terrebonne Parish. He was also served with additional warrants for Lafourche Parish including Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, First Degree Rape, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. As the investigation continued, Lafourche investigators obtained new warrants on October 20, 2020. Those charges included two counts of Aggravated Incest, Aggravated Rape, and Molestation of a Juvenile. The total bail amount for all charges in both parishes combined is $1.65 million.

Sheriff Soignet said these cases exemplify the kind of results that can occur when agencies work closely together. “Compassion and investigative abilities were both required for these cases,” Sheriff Soignet said. “I am grateful for the hard work our detectives did, as well as the dedication of Sheriff Craig Webre’s detectives in Lafourche Parish. We are always stronger together.”

Sheriff Webre echoed Sheriff Soignet’s remarks. “Dealing with cases involving such heinous crimes can be a strain on all involved,” said Sheriff Webre. “With multiple incidents and victims over such a long period of time, it was great to have the assistance of Sheriff Soignet and his staff on this case. Now, as this moves through the justice system, we hope the families involved can at least begin the healing process.”