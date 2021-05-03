Houma man arrested for sexual battery

From TPSO:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, said that a Terrebonne Parish Resident was arrested for Sexual Battery. Detectives of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit received a complaint from a female indicating that she was a victim of Sexual Battery.

The victim said that on Saturday, May 1, 2021, she was at a local alcohol establishment with another female friend. Then, at the end of the night Philip Hebert (a 27-year-old Houma resident) offered to drive the victim home. She had known Hebert for several years and felt comfortable.

The victim reported that instead of bringing her home, Hebert brought her to a friend’s residence to hang out. Upon arriving at this residence there was no one else there. Hebert assured her that others were coming.

The victim had injuries that were consistent with the struggle she described. Investigators were able to obtain evidence that was consistent with the information received. A warrant was obtained for Philip Hebert’s arrest for Sexual Battery.

Hebert later turned himself in at T.P.S.O. He refused to speak with investigators. He was arrested and his bond was set at $25,000.00.