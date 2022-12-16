Houma man arrested for sexual relationship with a juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victims Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Michael Kade Juneau, 24, of Houma, was arrested for 2 counts of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.

On September 13, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received information in reference to a possible sexual relationship between a 24-year-old male, and a juvenile female over the age of 13. The information identified Juneau as the perpetrator, and also indicated that he was affiliated with a local female juvenile. The Special Victims Unit Detectives were made aware of the information by family members of the victim and were assigned to the investigation.

During the investigation, Detectives initially were unable to substantiate that a sexual relationship was occurring but continued to monitor the situation. On December 12, 2022, Detectives began investigating a separate situation involving the female juvenile and discovered additional evidence to support that a sexual relationship did occur. Through the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives again spoke with the victim, who confirmed that a sexual relationship did begin, but only after the initial investigation was conducted. The victim confirmed the evidence and allegations discovered against Juneau.

On December 15, 2022, SVU Detectives located Michael Juneau at his residence, and he was taken into custody. SVU Detectives brought Juneau in for questioning, where he admitted to sexual involvement with the juvenile victim. Michael Kade Juneau was arrested for 2 counts of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Juneau remains jailed on a $100,000 bond by local judges.

The identity of the victim in this case is not being released.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are likely. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family. Our Detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation, and a dangerous offender to justice.”

