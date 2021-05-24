Houma man arrested on two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Authorities arrest Terrebonne Parish attempted murder fugitive
May 24, 2021
Dana Guidry
May 24, 2021

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that during the month of March 2021 TPSO detectives began an investigation regarding two teenage females receiving indecent social media text messages.

During this investigation, detectives were able to verify the information that was sent to the females. Detectives interviewed witnesses who provided information that supported the allegations. One of the females was a victim of a sexual encounter. The suspect was identified as Jacoby Verret, age 24, of Houma. He was an acquaintance of the family.

Detectives located Verret and transported him to the Sheriff’s Office where he was questioned regarding the allegations made against him. After further investigation, Jacoby Verret was arrested for two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and aggravated crime against nature.



Verret remains in the Terrebonne Parish Jail on a $100,000.00 bond.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Terrebonne Parish detectives, (985)876-2500. Sheriff Soignet commends TPSO deputies and detectives for protecting the youth of our parish.

 



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 24, 2021

Authorities arrest Terrebonne Parish attempted murder fugitive

Read more