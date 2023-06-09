Houma man arrested for various narcotics violations

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force has arrested a Houma man, identified as Kenneth Anthony Lawson, 39, who was wanted on numerous narcotics violations, stemming from an investigation which began in May of 2023.

In May of 2023, the Terrebonne parish Narcotics Task Force (TNTF) were alerted to illegal narcotics activity of Kenneth Anthony Lawson, after several tips were provided anonymously. Agents began an investigation into Lawson, which led them to an address in the 800 block of Bayou Gardens Drive, where Lawson resides. During the course of the investigation, Agents were able to link a vehicle associated with Lawson to the investigation, as well as numerous additional indicators that Lawson was involved in drug activity. Agents were also able to confirm that Kenneth Lawson was wanted in reference to two outstanding warrants for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin and was a known Convicted Felon.

On June 6, 2023, shortly before 8:00pm, Agents were actively monitoring the residence and activity of Lawson, when they observed Lawson exit the residence and enter the vehicle linked to the investigation and departed the residence. As Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle re-entered the parking lot where Agents approached and confirmed Lawson was the driver. As Agents attempted to speak with Lawson, he drove off at a high rate of speed, leading Agents on a high-speed chase through Houma, where Lawson crashed the vehicle in the 100 block of Stovall Street, and fled the scene on foot, evading capture.

As Agents continued the investigation, the circumstances of the case led to a search warrant being obtained for Lawson’s home, where they were assisted by the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigative Division. At the culmination of the search, Agents located over 220 grams of suspected Heroin, close to 100 grams of suspected Methamphetamines, 1 rifle, 1 handgun, ammunition, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia consistent with the manufacturing and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Agents later obtained arrest warrants for Kenneth A. Lawson for charges of Illegal window tint, Switched license plate, Failure to secure registration, Flight from an Officer, Driving with a suspended license, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Hit and Run Driving, Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I (Heroin), Possession with the Intent to Distribute a CDS II (Methamphetamines), Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, Creation or Operation of a Clandestine Laboratory for the Unlawful Manufacture of a CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On June 8, 2023, Kenneth Anthony Lawson turned himself into Agents, where he was arrested on the outstanding charges, and was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $837,000 total bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet praises the work of the TNTF Agents, who did an outstanding job in this investigation. We are also grateful for our continued partnership with the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigative Division, and their continued assistance within our community. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Our Agents consistently deal with some of the most violent and aggressive offenders of this Parish on a day-to-day basis, and the tenacity they approach their duty with, is nothing short of heroic. The Agents did an incredible job of keeping the public safe during a very dangerous situation, where this offender had no regard for the safety of others. This situation had the potential to end very differently, and our community is safer now that he is in custody.”

ALL ARRESTED ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY