Houma man arrested in child sex abuse investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Eric P. Nelton, 38, of Houma, was arrested for charges of First-Degree Rape and Oral Sexual Battery, in connection with the investigation.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has completed an extensive investigation into allegations of juvenile sexual abuse, which surfaced after receiving information from a concerned relative of a victim, who was 16 years old at the time the incident was reported. Through the initial investigation, Authorities learned that the victim’s abuse occurred between the ages of 6–10, and identified Eric P. Nelton as the perpetrator.

After the completion of the initial investigation, Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit were assigned to the investigation.

SVU Detectives completed an extensive investigation into the allegation of sexual abuse, and were able to develop the necessary probable cause to support the arrest of Eric P. Nelton. Detectives secured an arrest warrant for charges of First-Degree Rape and Oral Sexual Battery on Nelton, who was taken into custody by the TPSO Warrants Division, on August 26th, shortly before 12:00pm.

Eric P. Nelton was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on charges stemming from the investigation. Nelton remains jailed on No Bond by local judges.

The identity of the victim will not be released, due to the nature of the investigation.

Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family. Our Detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation, and a dangerous offender to justice.”