Houma man arrested in connection with a sex crimes investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a sex crimes investigation completed in Terrebonne Parish. Cameron Paul Rodrigue, 18, of Houma La., was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, stemming from the investigation.

On March 1, 2024, Deputies of the Patrol Division learned of information that a missing teen from Thibodaux, was seen at a local Terrebonne based hotel. Patrol Deputies responded to the hotel, where they located the missing teen, along with a male subject identified as Cameron Paul Rodrigue, within a room. At the time of discovery, Deputies observed obvious indicators of sexual contact between the individuals, and the Special Victim’s Unit was called in to investigate the incident.

The SVU Division completed a thorough investigation into the incident, and confirmed that sexual intercourse had taken place between Rodrigue and the juvenile, on multiple occasions.

Cameron Paul Rodrigue was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, and was instructed to not have further contact with the teen. A short time later, SVU Detectives discovered additional evidence that Rodrigue continued to contact the juvenile, which could lead to additional charges.

Cameron Paul Rodrigue was later transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are not known. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family. Our Detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation.”

