Houma man arrested in connection with shooting at Rebecca Camper City

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Houma man in connection with the shooting investigation that occurred on May 30, 2022, at the Rebecca Plantation Camper City. Lamonte Antonio Williams, 45, of Houma was arrested on multiple charges stemming from the investigation.

Terrebonne Detectives continued to investigate the incident, and learned the victim was inside of her residence at the time of the shooting and found information to support that the shot was fired from outside of the camper. Detectives also learned that a male subject was observed in the area of the victim’s residence at the time the shots were heard, and when detectives located the male in question, he was identified as Lamonte Williams. Detectives found Williams to be in possession of a firearm at the time he was taken into custody by authorities. Further investigation revealed that Williams is a convicted felon, and detectives learned that the firearm recovered from Williams was determined to be a stolen firearm connected to Assumption Parish.

Detectives are yet to determine if the firearm in the possession of Williams was the firearm used in the shooting.

Detectives later arrested Lamonte Williams, 45, of Houma on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm/Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule II CDS. Williams was booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and remains jailed on a $700,000 bond.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the work of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Investigations Division in this case. “The deputies and detectives detailed work brought a quick resolution to this incident and enabled us to take a very violent offender off of our streets.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information is to call TPSO, (985)876-2500, or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters may become eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.