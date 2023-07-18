Houma man arrested in disturbance investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Sunday night incident, investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Bertram Channing Holloway, 47, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, Home Invasion, Theft, Unauthorized Use of a Moveable, and additional charges stemming from an unrelated investigation.

On July 16, 2023, shortly after 11:30 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division received a call from a distraught victim, who indicated that a disturbance had taken place involving Bertram Holloway. The victim provided information that Holloway, who was known to her, entered her locked home and physically attacked her. As the incident continued, a witness observed the disturbance and intervened, which caused Holloway to depart the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Deputies obtained medical attention for the victim, who suffered several treatable injuries in the attack. Patrol Deputies attempted to locate Holloway after the disturbance, without success, but did obtain arrest warrants for his arrest.

On July 17, 2023, shortly before 3:30 pm, Deputies were called to Bourg Drive, where the victim’s vehicle was recovered. A short time later, Holloway was observed exiting a residence, and he was taken into custody. Bertram C. Holloway was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a total bond of $45,850.00 by local judges.

The identity of the victim is not being released, due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.

As always, Sheriff Tim Soignet asks for patience and privacy for the victims involved, as the Sheriff’s Office continues to complete the investigation. Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, which directly affected the apprehension of Bertram Holloway, and an overall safe resolution of this incident.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY