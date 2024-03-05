Houma man arrested in joint Narcotics investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple narcotics related charges, in connection with a joint investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics and K9 Divisions, TPSO Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), and the Houma Police Narcotics Division. Donald Ray Jackson, 60, was located during the execution of a search warrant, stemming from the investigation.

In February 2024, Authorities began an investigation into illegal narcotics-based activity from a specific residence in the 7300 block of Park Ave, where Jackson is known to reside. Authorities were able to positively identify Jackson in the investigation, which led to a search warrant for Jackson’s residence being obtained.

As Agents arrived at the residence, Jackson was contacted in the front yard, and was taken into custody. At the completion of the search, Authorities located distribution quantities of Heroin, Methamphetamines, prescription medication, Marijuana, along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics. Agents also located at a stolen firearm and close to $1,500.00 in cash.

Donald Ray Jackson was arrested on charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I (2 counts), Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS II (2 counts), Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS, Illegal possession of a stolen firearm, Possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Jackson was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $551,000 total bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend all of the agencies represented for their outstanding work achieved in this investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “I’m extremely proud of our staff and Public Safety Partners for the tremendous job they continue to do day in and day out to rid our parish of dangerous narcotics and offenders. These agencies are a dedicated group of individuals who are relentless with the enforcement of narcotics activity in our parish, and we are very lucky to have this group protecting our community.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind residents that suspicious behavior and drug related activity information can always be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY