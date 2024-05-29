Houma man arrested on Attempted Arson charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on charges stemming from a disturbance complaint investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Hunter Lirette, 18, of Houma, was arrested for a felony offense related to his involvement in the incident.

On May 27th, shortly before 12:00 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were called to an address in the 200 block of Ja Don Drive, after reports of a disturbance surfaced. When Deputies arrived, contact was made with the caller, who told Deputies that Hunter Lirette was attempting to intentionally set fire to the residence using lighter fluid. As Deputies spoke with the caller, they detected a strong odor of lighter fluid on the caller, who was also sprayed with lighter fluid by Lirette and threatened to be set on fire. The caller explained that entered into a physical disturbance with Lirette, as he attempted to stop him.

Through further investigation, Deputies discovered evidence of lighter fluid sprayed throughout areas of the home, as well as additional evidence to confirm Lirette’s actions.

Deputies quickly learned that Lirette fled the area, prior to their arrival, and began their search of the surrounding area. A short time later, Deputies located Lirette hiding in a wooded area near the residence, and he was immediately taken into custody.

Deputies arrested Lirette on charges of Attempted Aggravated Arson, and additional outstanding warrants not related to the incident. Lirette remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on a $55,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division for their outstanding work in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Deputies do an incredible job when dealing with the dangers of their day-to-day encounters. The actions of this violent offender could have resulted in a very different outcome in this case, if not for the actions of the caller and Law Enforcement. I can’t say enough about how amazing our Law Enforcement officers are in this parish, and the level of safety they provide for our community.”

ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY