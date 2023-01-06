Houma man arrested on charges of Third-Degree Rape and Sexual Battery of a juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Houma man has been arrested in connection with a juvenile sexual investigation being conducted by Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wayne Lee, 58, was arrested on charges of Third-Degree Rape and Sexual Battery, stemming from the investigation.

On January 5, 2023, around 9:30 p.m., the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were made aware of a complaint of allegations of sexual misconduct, from a victim under the age of 17. The victim alleged that Aaron Wayne Lee was responsible for the sexual abuse and provided Patrol Deputies with details and digital evidence of the allegations.

The Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) were called in to assume the investigation. During the interview with the victim, Detectives learned that the abuse had taken place multiple times, for a time period of over one year. During the course of the preliminary investigation, Detectives were able to confirm the digital evidence, which linked Lee to the investigation.

Detectives located Aaron Wayne Lee, who was brought in for questioning. Detectives completed an interview with Lee, who ultimately admitted to his involvement in the sexual abuse of the victim and provided information to authorities which were consistent with the allegations provided by the victim.

Aaron Wayne Lee was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges for seven counts of Third-Degree Rape, and one count of Sexual Battery. Lee remains jailed in Terrebonne Parish on a 1-million-dollar bond by local judges.

This is still an active investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet is extremely proud of the investigative efforts of the TPSO Patrol Division and Special Victim’s Unit in solving and arresting this offender. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family. I remain passionate about protecting the children of our community, and our investigators will continue to do what is necessary to bring these types of offenders to justice.”

All arrested persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.