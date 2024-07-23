Houma man arrested on Child Pornography charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Child Cyber Crime investigation conducted in Terrebonne Parish. Steven James Parker, 32, of Houma, was arrested for charges stemming from the investigation.

In early June of 2024, Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit in Terrebonne were made aware of information of a cybertip report, developed by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program. The cybertip information included digital evidence and information linked to a local Terrebonne based computer.

The ICAC Program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet and other technology, the proliferation of child sexual abuse images available electronically, and the heightened online activity by predators seeking unsupervised contact with potential underage victims. The ICAC Task Force agencies are engaged in both proactive and reactive investigations, forensic examinations, and criminal prosecutions. By helping state and local agencies develop effective, sustainable responses to online child victimization, including responses to child sexual abuse images, the ICAC Program has increased law enforcement’s capacity to combat technology facilitated crimes against children at every level.

A thorough investigation completed by Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit revealed evidence of videos of sexual related intercourse involving children, which were determined to be in the possession of a local Terrebonne resident, through search warrant findings. Further investigation linked the child pornography evidence to a suspect identified as Steven James Parker, of Houma. Subsequently, SVU Detectives obtained warrants for Parker in connection with the investigation.

On July 22nd, Detectives located Parker in the 100 block of Neron Street, who was brought in for questioning. During the interview, Parker admitted to sending/possessing video(s), but refused to admit knowledge of what the video(s) contained. Steven James Parker was arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on charges of Pornography Involving Juveniles, and remains jailed on a $5,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank Attorney General Liz Murrill and her Cyber Crime Unit for providing resources and assistance in this investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “I am honored to say that we have an amazing network of Public Safety Partners locally, and at the state level, who strive every day to make our communities safer. The ability to work closely and efficiently with all agencies has proven to be a huge asset in our daily fight against crime. Our agency will continue to do what is necessary to make Terrebonne Parish a safer place for all.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY