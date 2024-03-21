Houma man arrested on drug charges, stolen weapons

On March 20th, 2024 at approximately 9:00pm a member the Houma Police Department K-9 division conducted a traffic stop on a bicycle at Scott Lane and Park Avenue operating against traffic without safety equipment.

As the officer attempted to stop the bike, he attempted to flee from the officer and discarded a cellophane bag of marijuana that was packaged for distribution. The subject then continued to resist the officer and was eventually taken into custody without further incident. After the subject was secured, he was identified as Michael Robertson, 62 years old. Robertson then informed informed the officers that he had left the stove on in his home which was a short distance away. Robertson then asked the officers to enter his home and shut off the stove. As the officer entered the home and shut off the stove they observed illegal narcotics within the front door of the home.

The Houma Police Department Narcotics Division then responded to the location and obtained a search warrant for the home. The search warrant was conducted and resulted in the discovery of marijuana, three handguns and some unidentified pills. After further investigation, one of the handguns was found to have been reported stolen in Michigan.

As a result of the investigation Robertson was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a stolen firearm, Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute a legend narcotic, resisting arrest with force, obstruction of justice, head lamp required on bicycle and improper bicycle lane use.