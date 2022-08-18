Houma man arrested on First Degree Rape charges of 12-year-old girl

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma was arrested for 1st Degree Rape charges, in connection with the inquiry.

On August 12, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) began an investigation into allegations of Sexual Assault, which were allegedly committed upon a 12-year-old female victim. SVU Detectives met with the victim and her mother and learned that Martinez, a former live-in boyfriend of the mother, was being accused of the abuse. As the investigation continued, Detectives learned that Martinez was involved with the victim as a father figure for most of her life, during the live-in relationship with her mother. During the time of the investigation, Martinez and the mother were no longer together, and resided in different residences in Terrebonne Parish. Detectives learned that the abuse had taken place on multiple occasions over the last year, while the victim visited a residence in Terrebonne Parish occupied by Martinez.

SVU Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Brandon Anthony Martinez in connection with the investigation and he was brought in for questioning. Martinez was later arrested on the warrants connected to the case, and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $1,000,000.00 bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind the public that this is an ongoing investigation, and it is unknown if additional charges will be filed. Sheriff Soignet said, “As we all know, these types of cases are extremely difficult for the victim, family, and all involved. Our SVU Detectives do an unbelievable job of not only dealing with very complex and tragic circumstances, but also the victims of our community. Today our parish is safer because of the work they do.”

ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY