Houma man arrested on five counts of Molestation of a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Craig Edward Glover, 57, of Houma, was arrested for 5 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.

In September of 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit Detectives were made aware of a complaint of sexual abuse of a juvenile, which was reported by the victim to a local High School counselor. Detectives responded to the school and spoke with the victim, who was determined to be 16 years old. During the review of the investigation, Detectives learned that the abuse started when the victim was 12 years old and was on going. Craig Edward Glover was identified as the perpetrator of the sexual abuse and was determined to be married to the victim’s mother.

Through the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives spoke with the victim, and were able to identify a second victim, who also confirmed the sexual abuse that she suffered from Glover. The second victim provided authorities with details of the sexual abuse, and information was obtained of additional victims that suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Glover.

During the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives interviewed, and arrested Craig Edward Glover for 5 counts of Molestation of Juvenile, and he is currently being jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are expected. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victims and family. Our Detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation, and justice to a dangerous offender.”