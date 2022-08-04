Houma man arrested on Heroin/Fentanyl charges, other drug charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cordaro Anthony Kimber, 32, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation.



On August 4, 2022, Agents of the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of Walker Drive, with the assistance of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Agents completed the search warrant in connection with the ongoing investigation, which lead to the seizure of approximately 6 grams of Heroin/Fentanyl, over 1.3 pounds of Marijuana, numerous items of Drug Paraphernalia used in the Sale and Distribution of Narcotics, and over $300.00 in cash.

During the investigation, Agents located and arrested Cordaro Anthony Kimber on warrants for charges of Distribution of Heroin, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, along with additional charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cordaro Anthony Kimber was later booked in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the charges and remains jailed on a $672,200 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Narcotics Task Force and the Terrebonne Parish SWAT Team for their assistance with the investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Narcotics Task Force does an amazing job, and their relentless dedication to bringing narcotics offenders in our parish to justice does not go unnoticed.”