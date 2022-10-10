Houma man arrested on multiple charges including carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and first-degree rape

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah Terril Murphy, 21, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer aided Solicitation of a Minor, First-Degree Rape, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, in connection with multiple investigations.

In June of 2021, SVU Detectives investigated and arrested Jeremiah Terril Murphy in connection with an investigation into allegations of a sexual relationship with a minor, that was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by the victim’s family. A review of the initial Press Release, can be see at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/page/1379937678905532/search/?q=jeremiah%20murphy

Since the Press Release of Murphy’s arrest, additional victims have come forward, and SVU Detectives have continued to investigate the activities of Jeremiah Terril Murphy, while he remained in custody since the June 2021 arrest.

During the course of the investigations, SVU Detectives have discovered evidence linking Murphy to an additional investigation that was filed with the Sheriff’s Office on June 26, 2020. Detectives began a review of that investigation, and at the time of the complaint, the identity of the suspect was unknown. Detectives learned that the victim was under the age of 13 years old and provided details of a sexual relationship involving a male suspect, determined to be Jeremiah Terril Murphy. The investigation led SVU Detectives to arrest Jeremiah Terril Murphy, for charges of First-Degree Rape and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, in October of 2022.

SVU Detectives also linked Jeremiah Terril Murphy to a third victim, when Detectives discovered evidence connecting him to a sexual relationship with a juvenile that occurred prior to his 2021 arrest. The investigation led SVU Detectives to arrest Jeremiah Terril Murphy, for charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, in October of 2022.

Jeremiah Terril Murphy remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he is being held on a total bond of $396,000 by local judges.

Throughout the investigations, SVU Detectives have found similarities in the cases, which support that Murphy commonly identifies himself as being younger than he is, in order to illicit a relationship with his victims.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind the public that this is an ongoing investigation, and it is believed that additional charges against Jeremiah Terril Murphy are likely.

Sheriff Soignet said, “As we all know, these types of cases are extremely difficult for the victim, family, and all involved. As always, I ask for patience and peace for all involved, as we continue to investigate these unfortunate circumstances. This offender has shown that he is a danger to the youth of this community, and as we navigate through the investigation, time will tell just how much tragedy he has caused. I would like to commend the efforts of the SVU Detectives, who do an unbelievable job of not only dealing with very complex and tragic circumstances, but also the victims of our community. Our parish is safer place because of the work they do.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone who has information into these investigations, or information into anyone who may have been involved with Jeremiah Terril Murphy, to contact SVU Detectives at (985)876-2500, or Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.