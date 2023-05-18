Houma man arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges

On May 17, 2023 at approximately 9:00am the Houma Police Department Narcotics Division and assisting agencies concluded an extensive investigation with the arrest of Trevon Harvey, 35 years old.

The Houma Police Department Narcotics Division, Louisiana State Police Investigative Division, Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Department Intel Unit and Homeland Security Investigations have been conducting an investigation into illegal narcotic activity of Trevon Harvey over several months. Several covert operations were conducted and a warrant for the arrest of Harvey was issued for the charges of Two counts of Distribution of CDS I (Heroin).

On May 17, all of the listed agencies were present and a surveillance operation was conducted which lead to investigators locating and taking Harvey into custody during a traffic stop without incident. Investigators then conducted a search warrant at Harvey’s residence of 240 B Gabasse Street where a large quantity of narcotics was located. As a result of the search warrant investigators located over a half of pound of Heroin, approximately 13.26 grams of Crack Cocaine, small quantity of Xanax Pills, Small amount of Marijuana, Two Hydraulic Narcotic Presses, Drug Paraphernalia, a stolen firearm and $2,000 cash.

As a result of the investigation the suspect was arrested for the following charges.

• Two Counts Distribution of CDS I (Heroin)

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I (Heroin)

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS IV (Xanax)

• Possession of Marijuana

• Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon

• Possession of a Stolen Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm in the presence of CDS

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Transactions involving drug proceeds

• Drug Free Zone Violation

We would like to thank all of the assisting agencies as this is another example of the great working relationship between agencies and divisions as we work towards one common goal of a safer community.