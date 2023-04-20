Houma man arrested on multiple felony charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges, stemming from a complaint that was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Dwayne Adam Racine, 46, was arrested on multiple felony charges in connection with the incident.

On April 19, 2023, shortly after 12pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the 2600 block of Bayou Blue Road, in response to a report of a male subject who was seen in a local resident’s barn. As Deputies arrived in the area, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of a description of the male perpetrator, who was located walking a short distance from the incident location.

Deputies were able to identify the male suspect as Dwayne Racine, 46, of Houma, and confirmed that Racine had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, stemming from unrelated incidents. As Deputies attempted to speak with Racine, he became extremely agitated and attempted to flee the area on foot but was taken into custody a short time later.

Deputies discovered during further investigation that Racine entered the private property of a local residence, where he was discovered by witnesses. Deputies learned through video surveillance footage that Racine attempted to steal several items from within the location, and even armed himself with a weapon found at the location. As Racine was located by witnesses on the property, he attempted to conceal his behavior and departed the area, leaving the weapon behind.

Dwayne Adam Racine was arrested and charged with Attempted Felony Theft (2 counts), Attempted Theft of a Firearm, Criminal Trespassing, Resisting an Officer, as well as outstanding warrants. Racine is currently jailed at the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex, where he is being held on No Bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, which directly affected the apprehension of Racine, and overall resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Patrol Division did an amazing job in this investigation and removed a potentially violent offender from our streets.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY