Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple narcotics related charges, in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Brandon Joseph Faucheaux, 34, was located and arrested for multiple narcotics violations, stemming from the investigation.

On May 24, 2023, shortly after 9:30pm, the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Street, in response to ongoing narcotics related activity that was linked to the residence. As Agents arrived, Faucheaux was located within the residence with a 2-year-old minor child. Agents later released the minor child to a concerned family member, as a result of Faucheaux being taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

At the completion of the search warrant, Agents were able to locate and recover close to 13 ounces of suspected Heroin within the residence, in addition to numerous items of drug related paraphernalia, and over $300 in cash.

During the investigation, Agents arrested Brandon Joseph Faucheaux for charges of Illegal Use of a CDS in the presence of persons under the age of 17, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with the intent to Distribute CDS I (Heroin), Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, Violation of CDS Law (Drug Free Zone), and several outstanding warrants for unrelated circumstances. Faucheaux was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains on a $760,000 total bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Narcotics Task Force for the outstanding work achieved in this investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “I’m extremely proud of the Agents of our Narcotics Task Force, and the tremendous job they continue to do day in and day out to rid our parish of dangerous narcotics and offenders. Our Agents are a dedicated group of individuals who are relentless with the enforcement of narcotics activity in our parish, and we are very lucky to have this group protecting our community.”

