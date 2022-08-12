Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation.

On August 11, 2022, Agents of the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Square Wolfe Lane, with the assistance of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, and Louisiana State Police Investigations, in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Agents and Investigators completed the search warrant in connection with a months long investigation, which lead to the recovery of approximately 10 grams of Heroin, various prescription pills, 2 firearms, numerous items of Drug Paraphernalia used in the Sale and Distribution of Narcotics, and Marijuana.

During the investigation, Agents and Investigators located and arrested Latronce Jabar Harris Sr. on charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Suboxone, Possession of Clonazepam, Possession of Marijuana, 2 counts of Distribution of Heroin, 2 counts of Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, and Obstruction of Justice.

Latronce Jabar Harris Sr. was later booked in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the charges and remains jailed on a $327,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Narcotics Task Force, the Louisiana State Police Investigations Division, and the Terrebonne Parish SWAT Team for a job well done. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Narcotics Task Force does an amazing job, and the close working relationship we have with the Louisiana State Police, and their Investigators, is vital to our enforcement in Terrebonne Parish. When you add the amazing work of the Terrebonne Parish Swat Team, it creates a team of Law Enforcement professionals that is unmatched. I am proud to work next these great men and woman every day!

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY