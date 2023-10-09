Houma Man Arrested on Sexual Battery and Molestation Charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Sam Houston Jackson Sr, 49, was arrested on charges of Sexual Battery and Molestation of a Juvenile under 13, in connection with the investigation.

Terrebonne Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) began an investigation into a complaint of sexual abuse from a 13-year-old victim, after allegations surfaced naming Sam Houston Jackson Sr as the perpetrator of the crime(s). Detectives were able to determine that the incident(s) occurred at a residence within the parish of Terrebonne, where the perpetrator lived at the time.

During the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Sam Jackson Sr in connection with the investigation, who was apprehended by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, on October 6th, shortly after 10:00am. Jackson was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $150,000 bond by local judges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are being released at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are not known at this time. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for peace for the victim and those involved in this disturbing incident. We also ask for patience as our Investigators continue to work through this investigation. I am proud of the continuous effort displayed by our SVU Detectives on a daily basis, to rid our community of these dangerous offenders.”