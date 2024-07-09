Houma man arrested on stolen firearm and narcotics charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple narcotics and weapons related charges, in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Patrol Division. Jeffrey Jospeh Bourgeois Jr, 28, was arrested in connection with the investigation.

On Saturday, July 6th, shortly after 11:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Patrol Division was called to an address in the 300 block of Nassau Ct. in response to a report of a disturbance. When Deputies arrived, they learned that neighbors heard yelling and gun shots coming from a nearby residence, which was believed to be connected to illegal narcotics activity.

Deputies responded to the residence in question, and contacted Jeffrey Joseph Bourgeois Jr and an additional occupant of the residence. Initially, Deputies found no signs of a disturbance or illegal activity. As Deputies were departing the residence, Authorities located a small plastic bag in front of the home, which was believed to contain Methamphetamines.

Deputies returned to the residence to continue their investigation, and were able to determine that Bourgeois was in possession of a firearm, which was later located in the residence. Bourgeois was questioned about the firearm, and admitted to the item belonging to him. Further investigation of Bourgeois confirmed that he was a known convicted felon, and additional research of the weapon revealed that the firearm was stolen from St. Mary Parish.

Deputies completed a search of Bourgeois’s person, which revealed concealed illegal narcotics within his clothing, determined to be Heroin. Bourgeois was immediately taken into custody and arrested for charges of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a stolen firearm, Possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics, and Possession of a CDS I (Heroin). Bourgeois was then transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to face charges, and during a search of his person by Correctional Staff, additional narcotics were located on his person and identified as Xanax. Bourgeois was arrested for an additional charge of Possession of CDS IV, and remains jailed on a $150,000 total bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Patrol and K-9 Divisions for the outstanding work achieved in this investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “I’m extremely proud of our Deputies and K-9 handlers for the tremendous job they continue to do day in and day out to rid our parish of dangerous narcotics and offenders. Our Deputies are a dedicated group of individuals who are relentless with the enforcement of criminal activity in our parish, and we are very lucky to have this group protecting our community.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind residents that suspicious behavior and drug related activity information can always be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY